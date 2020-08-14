Statement by Dan and Clarke Hunt

We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon. The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable.



There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for the kind of horrific vitriol Reggie has had to endure today. Hateful or violent threats are never warranted – especially when they are directed toward a member of our FC Dallas family.



We will continue to work together – with our players, our coaches and our fans – against racism and in the cause of equality for all.

Clark Hunt, FC Dallas Chairman and CEO

Dan Hunt, FC Dallas President