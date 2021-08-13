Solar’s John Paul Jordan II named MLS Next U19 Golden Ball winner

MLS Next has been rolling out their awards for the 2020-21 season and Solar’s John Paul Jordan II has been named the MLS Next U19 Golden Ball winner (MVP).

Jon Paul Jordan II (JP) has played an integral role as an attacking and defensive midfielder on Solar SC’s most elite teams for seven years. Notably, JP was a starting midfielder as a U15 player on Solar’s U17 DA team that won the 2019 Development Academy National Championship. His remarkable talent, unmatched work ethic, and IQ for the game helped position the 2020-21 team for an impressive run for the inaugural MLS Next U19 National Championship. JP is attending SMU college in the fall. MLS Next Press Release

Congratulations Paulo Rudisill, Gonzalo Agustoni-Chagas, William May, and Jon Paul Jordan II on winning the inaugural 2020-21 MLS NEXT Golden Ball presented by @adidasfootball. pic.twitter.com/laFMrJM8ho — MLS NEXT (@MLSNEXT) August 13, 2021

“JP” has joined the SMU Mustangs at the collegiate level as they prepare for the upcoming soccer season.

Hudson on Jordan: “We believe JP is one of the top defensive midfielders in 2021 class. He is calm on the ball and covers a tremendous amount of ground. What truly sets JP apart from the competition is his ability to recover the ball. We are looking forward to seeing how JP can add to our team this fall.” SMU Men’s Soccer Coach Kevin Hudson

John Paul Jordan II celebrates his PK during the shootout against Dallas Texans in the 2021 Dallas Cup Final. (Irving Ward, Dallas Cup)