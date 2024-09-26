São Paulo FC returns to defend Super Group title at 2025 Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup has announced the return of four-time Super Group champions São Paulo FC to the 2025 edition of the tournament.

One of the most successful Super Group participants in Dallas Cup history, São Paulo FC had yet another impressive tournament campaign in 2024. The Brazilian side completed their undefeated run with a thrilling 3-2 victory over FC Dallas, hoisting the coveted “Boot & Ball” championship trophy for the fourth time. Adding to their previous Super Group wins in 1995, 2007, and 2009, Sao Paulo’s 2024 victory increased Brazil’s record number of Super Group titles to 13.

São Paulo FC is the first confirmed team for the 2025 Gordon Jago Super Group. A total of 12 elite teams from top professional clubs and national federations worldwide will compete for the iconic “Boot & Ball” trophy next April.

The 2025 Dallas Cup, the 46th edition, will be played from April 13 through April 20. With the recent acquisition of the Dallas International Girls Cup, the tournament is poised to significantly expand in scope and size, as both the boys and girls brackets will now feature U10 through U19 age divisions.

FC Dallas U19 defender Aiden Bazzell challenges for the ball in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)