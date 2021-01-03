Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC, Roja League

Roja Invierno roundup – matchday seven, playoffs set

Matchday Seven of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action with final standings and playoff schedule.

Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington

Denton Estudiantes0
FC Harrington6
FINAL

Estudiantes, who had already clinched a playoff spot, got wrecked by FC Harrington who were in a must-win scenario.

FCH goals by Sebastian Mendez (3), Joseph Garcia (2), and Luis Zuazua. Mendez added two assists, Garcia and Zuazua one each.

The loss costs Estudiantes the regular-season title and they instead finish 2nd.

FC Harrington celebrates against Denton Estudiantes, January 2, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)

Premier Legends vs Fort Worth Vaqueros

Premier Legends2
Fort Worth Vaqueros5
FINAL

Despite the big win, Vaqueros are eliminated as they finish 5th on the first tiebreaker missing out on goal differential. Bobby Edet scored at least one for Vaqueros.

Premier Legends finish in last place.

Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC

Denton Diablos3
Inocentes2
FINAL

Adan Garcia and Charlie Booth scored the first two for Diablos and Hayden Partain got the Diablos winner in the 90th minute.

With the win, Diablos finished third and will face their counterparts Estudiantes on Wednesday. Inocentes finish 6th and miss the playoffs.

Irving FC vs Foro 360 PRO

Irving FC4
Foro 360 Pro7
FINAL

Down 1-2 at halftime, Foro scores 6 goals in the 2nd half to win the game and the regular-season title.

Irving FC – who are moving up to the NPSL – finish 7th.

Arturo_roja_Foro
Foro 360 Pro midfielder Arturo Rodriguez takes on the Irving FC defender in the second half of the Roja League matchup at Foro Sports Club. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Final Standings

POSTEAMPTSGFGAGD
1Foro 360 Pro1323194
2Denton Estudiantes1318144
3Denton Diablos1314113
4FC Harrington111587
5Fort Worth Vaqueros111192
6Inocentes FC1114131
7Irving FC51018-8
8Premier Legends11023-13

First tiebreaker = Goal Differential. Second tiebreaker = Goals For.

Foro 360 Pro wins the regular season on the second tiebreaker of 23 goals for.

The Roja League Invierno Playoffs

Semifinals – Wednesday, January 6th

MatchupTimeLocation
1) Foro 360 Pro
vs.
4) FC Harrington		TBDForo Sports Club, Dallas
2) Estudiantes
vs.
3) Diablos		7 pmTexas Woman’s U Soccer Field, Denton

Championship – Saturday, January 9th

Semifinal WinnersTBDTBD

