Michael Barrios traded to Rapids

Major League Soccer’s Tom Bogert has reported that FC Dallas has dealt winger Michael Barrios to fellow Western Conference outfit, the Colorado Rapids.

Update (1/13/21 at 11:00 am): Now official.

Additionally, FC Dallas will receive additional incentives if Barrios meets certain performance metrics while with the Rapids. FC Dallas press release

Barrios, 29, had struggled in the 2020 season dropping to only a single goal and five assists. In 2019, Barrios recorded five goals and 15 assists.

Bogert reports that FC Dallas will receive an international roster spot as well as MLS SuperDraft considerations.

A further report by the Denver Post states that the consideration is moving up six spots in the draft by trading natural picks with Colorado. The Rapids will also select sixth overall, after acquiring the pick from Chicago for $125,000 in General Allocation Money.

Signing in February 2015, Barrios thrived in a the three pronged attack – with Mauro Diaz and Fabian Castillo – that propelled FC Dallas to a Supporters’ Shield and US Open Cup double in 2016. As Diaz and Castillo departed, Barrios’ importance to FC Dallas grew, featuring in 96 consecutive MLS games and leading the team in assists twice.

Barrios’ last reported salary from the MLS Players Association was $500,000 – although the last release is from 2019 so the current figure is likely considerably higher – and his contract due for renewal at the end of 2021 with FC Dallas having exercised its final option year for the 2021 season.

Barrios holds a green card so this move will not free up an additional international roster spot for FC Dallas beyond the one acquired.

Barrios leaves Toyota Stadium having notched 44 assists, tied for third with Mauro Diaz in franchise history. His 31 goals are the seventh most of any FC Dallas player.

