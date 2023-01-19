Real Madrid joins 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced that Real Madrid will be bringing the club’s U18 team to compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2023 Dallas Cup.

Real Madrid stands as the only Spanish side to win a Dallas Cup title, a feat they accomplished with back-to-back titles in 1993 and 1994. Los Blancos later competed in the Super Group in 2006 and 2007. This will be Real’s fifth Dallas Cup appearance.

At the academy level, Real Madrid has proven quite successful, winning a record 7 Copa de Campeones de Juvenil titles and 14 Copa del Rey Juvenil de Fútbol titles. La Fábrica (“The Factory”) is the name given to Real Madrid’s academy and has produced countless world-class players since its beginning.

Confirmed 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Participants

Real Madrid

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo

Arsenal FC

Botafogo

Tigres

CF Monterrey

Toronto FC

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.