Petar Musa Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster as Coach’s Selection

Major League Soccer today announced that forward Petar Musa has been named to the 2026 MLS All-Star roster as a Coach’s Selection by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith. This is Musa’s second MLS All-Star selection.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The first 11 players were selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting and announced on June 4. The 16 coach selections were a collaborative effort by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith and Major League Soccer. Two selections were made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber – Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall and Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea.

2026 MLS All-Star jersey. (Courtesy MLS)

Musa represented Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he scored against England in Croatia’s tournament opener at Dallas Stadium. The goal made Musa the first active FC Dallas player to score at a FIFA World Cup. He also started Croatia’s group stage matches against England and Panama.

Musa has scored 12 MLS goals this season. He is tied with Kenny Cooper for third on the club’s all-time scoring list with 46 goals and sits tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi.

In 2025, Musa tied Jason Kreis for the most goals scored by an FC Dallas player in a single season with 19 across all competitions. FC Dallas acquired Musa ahead of the 2024 season in the largest transfer in club history.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has earned 13 senior international caps. Musa also represented Croatia at the U-21 and U-18 levels, making a combined 14 appearances.