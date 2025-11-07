Petar Musa called up to Croatia National Team

Petar Musa has been called up to Croatia’s men’s national team for the final two World Cup Qualifier group-stage matches against the Faroe Islands and Montenegro.

“It is always an honor to represent Croatia,” FC Dallas forward Petar Musa said. “We have worked hard this season in Dallas, and now I will give my all to help Croatia secure qualification to the upcoming World Cup.”

Croatia will face the Faroe Islands on Friday, Nov. 14, at 1:45 pm CT at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, Croatia. Croatia will then play Montenegro on Monday, Nov. 17, at 1:45 pm CT at Podgorica City Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has represented Croatia at the senior level six times, making his national team debut in a 1-1 draw vs. Wales during the European Qualifiers on March 25, 2023. He also represented Croatia at the U-21 and U-18 levels where he played a combined total of 14 matches.