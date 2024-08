FC Dallas’ Patrickson Delgado has been called up by Ecuador in the upcoming window for Conmebol World Cup qualification against Brazil and Peru.

Ecuador faces Brazil on Friday, September 6 at 8 pm CT at Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, and Peru on Tuesday, September 10 at 4 pm CT at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.

Delgado will miss the FC Dallas game against Vancouver as will Show Cafumana, Carl Sainte, and Maarten Paes.