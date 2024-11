Paes called up for November Indonesia World Cup qualifiers

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia’s FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in November. Indonesia continues its qualification on November 15th versus Japan at 6 am CT from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia will play Saudi Arabia on November 19th at 6 am CT from Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Paes made his international debut with Indonesia in the September 2024 FIFA window against Saudi Arabia and Australia. Paes has four total caps for Indonesia most recently playing versus Bahrain and China in October 2024.

Maarten Paes makes a penalty save that proved to be the game-winner against Minnesota United in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, October 17, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)