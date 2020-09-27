Orlando City at FC Dallas game info and lineup prediction

Papi’s back! FC Dallas legend Oscar Pareja returns to Toyota Stadium for the first time – in MLS play – since departing at the end of 2018.

This is a statement game. OCSC is a really good team and Pareja is much loved here. FCD circled this one on the calendar. It’s a gut check game. A measuring stick. We should find out just how good this FCD team really is.

Game Info

Fourth-place FC Dallas (5-3-4, 19 points) hosts second-place Orlando City SC (7-2-4, 25 points) tonight (Sunday, Sept. 27) at 7:30PM CT.

TV: 7PM CT on FOX Sports Southwest, FCDTV Network

Streaming: 7PM CT on FOX Sports Go App, FOXSportsGo.com, FCDallas.com/Stream, ESPN+ (outside of the DFW market)

Radio: 7PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Luchi Gonzalez rotated his squad at Sporting KC and at Atlanta United in order to get his roster rested and fit for this game against Orlando City. So expect Coach G to go for the big guns. He’s all in on this game and the Crew game next weekend.

Jimmy Maurer, yes. Reto Ziegler if he was able to train on Saturday will return and that looks to be the case. Matt Hedges, obviously. Ryan Hollingshead left and Bryan Reynolds right based on the dynamic play of that combo when healthy.

Thiago Santos is vital for his bite in midfield and Andres Ricaurte is the magician. Up top, Franco Jara and Michael Barrios are locks.

The two big questions are linking mid – where Tanner Tessmann has been strong in Bryan Acosta‘s absence – and left wing which has been a rotation of bodies. I expect Luchi to pick Santiago Mosquera and Bryan Acosta in those spots.

Why? Here are a couple reasons.

Both are DPs and among the four highest-paid players on the team.

If you are preaching production, Santi has 4 goals and Fafa Picault has 1.

Acosta is a prime of career World Cup veteran who was really starting to show prior to his injury/suspension. Tessmann is a 19-year-old kid and “play the kids” is DOA.

It’s possible Mosquera is in the shop window. He’s in his third season here now and the club needs to decide his future.

Note: I would pick Tessmann and Picault. So I hope this prediction is wrong for left wing and linking mid.

4-3-3 formation.

A predicted FC Dallas starting XI against Orlando City by Buzz Carrick for September 27, 2020.

Bench Prediction: Phelipe, Johnny Nelson, Bressan, Edwin Cerrillo, Fafa Picault, Jesus Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Tanner Tessmann, and Ricardo Pepi.

On with the show…

More Game Info, Stats, and Bits.

Óscar Pareja and Tesho Akindele return to Dallas. Pareja’s first homecoming actually came last year when FCD hosted his former team Club Tijuana of Liga MX in a friendly match.

Orlando City is the highest-scoring outfit in the Eastern Conference with 25 goals from 13 games. FC Dallas holds the second-best defensive record in the West with just 13 goals allowed from its first 12 outings.

This will be the sixth time FC Dallas and Orlando City face off in MLS play. Dallas holds a 3-1-1 record (8 goals for, 2 against) against the Loons all-time. Wait, Lions. Against the Lions all-time. Sorry. Gotta keep these animal nicknames straight.

When playing at Toyota Stadium, FCD has a perfect 2-0-0 record with six goals scored and zero conceded.



Óscar Pareja has turned Orlando from a team that finished second to last in 2019 to a Supporters’ Shield contender in a matter of months. Orlando is currently on a three-game win streak and moved into second place in the East with a 2-1 victory over Sporting KC Wednesday night.

The Lions are unbeaten in seven games with their last loss coming back in August when they fell 3-2 to in-state rivals Inter Miami CF.

FC Dallas has 11 different goal scorers in the 2020 season so far. Last season, FC Dallas had 15 different goal scorers. The most goal scorers FC Dallas has ever had in one season is 17, which has occurred on two occasions (2012, 2018).

FC Dallas (5-3-4) has a .917 winning percentage (5-0-1 record) when

scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-3-1 record (.125 winning

percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is tied for second in the league with a 0.77 goals against average (GAA). He is also tied for third in the league based on saves

percentage, saving 83.3% of the shots he’s faced (25 out of 30).

Since Sept. 2, FC Dallas has had 10 goals and four assists come from players

from South America.

This season, FC Dallas is tied for 12th in the league with 19 goals in 12 matches while Orlando City is tied for fourth in the league with 25 goals in

13 matches, including 10 goals on the road.

Both teams have scored most of their goals in the final 15 minutes of the match and are tied for third in the league with seven during that period.

Since the creation of the league back in 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 39-48-21 in the month of September with a 0.458 winning percentage. In matches played at home in Sept, FC Dallas has a 25-18-9 record and 0.567 winning percentage.

FC Dallas finished second in the league with 11,933 Academy product

minutes in the 2019 regular season. This season, FC Dallas’ Homegrowns

have played 2,752 minutes.

Last season, FC Dallas fielded 27 different lineups. This season, Luchi Gonzalez has played 10 different lineups in 12 matches only using the same lineup in the first two matches and back-to-back on Sept. 12 and 16.

Since 2015, FCD is 69-5-16 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.900 winning percentage and 71-3-11 when

scoring at least two goals.

LUCHI’S MONTHLY RECORD

Feb 1-0-0

Mar 3-1-2

April 2-1-1

May 0-4-1

June 2-1-2

July 2-1-1

Aug 4-3-3

Sept 3-4-3

Oct 1-0-0

Side note: I think next year I will make a Luchi t-shirt that says “May Sucks.”

