NTSC’s Da’vian Kimbrough named to Mexico’s U17 National Team World Cup roster

North Texas SC forward Da’vian Kimbrough has been selected to represent Mexico’s U17 men’s national team at the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar. His selection marks the first time an active North Texas SC player has represented Mexico at a U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico will compete in Group K, facing Romania on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m. CT, Cameroon on Nov. 24 at 7:30 a.m. CT, and Venezuela on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. All three matches will be played at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar.

Kimbrough made seven appearances and two starts for North Texas SC in 2026.

Internationally, Kimbrough has represented Mexico and the United States at the youth national team level. He has recorded 20 appearances and 13 goals across Mexico’s U-15 and U-17 teams, along with five appearances and two goals for the United States U-16s.