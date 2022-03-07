Categories Dallas City FC, Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC, NPSL

NPSL Schedules for Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and Irving FC

by Buzz Carrick

The 2022 NPSL schedules have dropped so I’m putting the three Dallas area teams in one post for you all.

Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and Irving FC all kickoff 2022 Lone Star Conference play in May. Dallas City FC, apparently, remains on hiatus.

Austin United FC, Corinthians FC of San Antonio, Coyotes FC (Temple), FC Brownsville, Katy 1895 FC, Loredo Heat SC, and a new club, Lubbock Matadors, make up the rest of the Lone Star Conference.

So go out and support some local soccer.

Denton Diablos

The Diablos – your defending NPSL National Champions – are returning to UNC Soccer stadium in Denton as their home venue for 2022.

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Sat, May 77:30 pmvs Irving FCUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
Sat, May 147 pm@ Irving FC Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
Sat, May 217:30 pmvs Fort Worth VaquerosUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
Tues, May 247:30 pmvs Coyotes FCUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
Sat, May 287:30 pm@ Corinthians SCWheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antoni
Sat, June 47:30 pm@ Lubbock Matadors TBD, Lubbock
Sat, June 117:30 pmvs Katy 1895UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
Sat, June 187:30 pm@ Fort Worth Vaqueros Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth
Thur, June 237:30 pmvs Laredo HeatUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
Thur, June 306 pm@ Austin UnitedRound Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock
Sat, July 27:30 pmvs Lubbock MatadorsUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
Wed, July 67:30 pm@ Coyotes FC Woodson Field, Temple

Fort Worth Vaqueros

Vaqueros are splitting their games between TCU’s Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium and the W.O. Barnes Stadium.

DateTimeOpponentVenue
SAT, MAY 77:30 pm@ Lubbock MatadorsTBD, Lubbock
SAT, MAY 147:30 pmvs Lubbock MatadorsGarvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth
WED, MAY 187:30 pmvs Irving FCW.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
SAT, MAY 217:30 pm@ Denton DiablosUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
THU, JUN 27:30 pm@ Corinthians SCWheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antonio
SAT, JUN 47:15 pm@ FC BrownsvilleBrownsville Sports Park, Brownsville
THU, JUN 97:30 pmvs Katy 1895W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
TUE, JUN 147:30 pm@ Coyotes FCWoodson Field, Temple
SAT, JUN 187:30 pmvs Denton DiablosGarvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth
SAT, JUN 257:30 pmvs Laredo HeatW.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
SAT, JUL 27:30 pmvs Coyotes FCW.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
WED, JUL 67 pm@ Irving FCJoe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving

Irving FC

Irving FC is playing their home games at Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, in Irving.

DateTime
SAT, MAY 77:30 pm@ Denton DiablosUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
SAT, MAY 147 pmvs Denton DiablosJoe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
WED, MAY 187:30 pm@ Fort Worth VaquerosW.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
SAT, MAY 217 pm@ Austin UnitedRound Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock
THU, MAY 267 pmvs FC BrownsvilleJoe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
SAT, MAY 287 pmvs Lubbock MatadorsJoe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
SAT, JUN 47 pmvs Corinthians SCJoe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
SAT, JUN 117:30 pm@ Coyotes FCWoodson Field, Temple
SAT, JUN 187 pm@ Katy 1895British International School of Houston, Katy
SAT, JUN 257:30 pm@ Lubbock MatadorsTBD, Lubbock
WED, JUN 297 pmvs Coyotes FCJoe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
WED, JUL 67 pmvs Fort Worth VaquerosJoe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving

Dallas City FC

Continues to be on hiatus it seems.

