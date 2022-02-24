Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

North Texas Soccer Club 2022 Schedule

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on North Texas Soccer Club 2022 Schedule

North Texas Soccer Club went all-in on their schedule today, announcing not just the regular season schedule but also their preseason schedule.

Each MLS NEXT Pro team will compete in 24 regular-season games, 12 home and 12 away, across 26-weeks, culminating on September 18 with MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day.

Rivalry Week

MLS NEXT Pro will host Rivalry Week on July 10 – 16, 2022, coinciding with the MLS Heineken® Rivalry Week. For its Rivalry Week match, North Texas SC will host Houston Dynamo 2 on July 15 at 8 PM at Choctaw Stadium.

North Texas SC Preseason Schedule

DateOpponentStadiumTime (CT)
Feb. 26vs University of TulsaToyota Stadium7 PM
March 5vs SMUToyota Soccer Center6:30 PM
March 13@ Houston Dynamo 2Houston Sports Park1 PM
March 19vs FC Dallas Academy U19Toyota Soccer CenterTBD

FC Dallas and North Texas SC to play doubleheader at Toyota Stadium on April 23 against Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dynamo 2 respectively.

North Texas SC 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule

DateOpponentVenueTime (CT)
March 26vs Minnesota United FC 2Choctaw Stadium8 PM
April 2@ Tacoma DefianceCheney Stadium9 PM
April 10vs Colorado Rapids 2Choctaw Stadium4 PM
April 17@ San Jose Earthquakes IIPayPal Park7 PM
April 23vs Houston Dynamo 2Toyota Stadium5 PM
May 1@ Sporting Kansas City IISwope Soccer Park7 PM
May 8vs Tacoma DefianceChoctaw Stadium4 PM
May 14vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2Choctaw Stadium8 PM
May 20@ Real MonarchsZions Bank8 PM
June 4@ Colorado Rapids 2Dick’s Sporting Goods Park8 PM
June 11vs Portland Timbers 2Choctaw Stadium8 PM
June 17@ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2BC Place9 PM
June 26vs Minnesota United FC 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
July 2@ Sporting Kansas City IISwope Soccer Park7 PM
July 10vs San Jose Earthquakes IIChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
July 15vs Houston Dynamo 2Choctaw Stadium8 PM
July 23@ St. Louis City SC 2SIUE7 PM
July 31vs Sporting Kansas City IIChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Aug. 7@ Portland Timbers 2Hillsboro Stadium9 PM
Aug. 12vs Real MonarchsChoctaw Stadium8 PM
Aug. 21@ Colorado Rapids 2Dick’s Sporting Goods Park9 PM
Sept. 3@ Minnesota United FC 2National Sports Center6 PM
Sept. 11vs St. Louis City SC 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sept. 18@ Houston Dynamo 2AVEVA Stadium6 PM

North Texas SC plays its home matches at Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

Fans will be able to watch every game of the MLS NEXT Pro inaugural season via live stream on mlsnextpro.com.

Conference & Division Alignment

MLS Next Pro is set up with Divisions within each conference with an emphasis on play in the division likely in an attempt to keep costs down.  Each team will play divisional opponents two to three times, as well as the other teams in their conference at least twice.  A total of four non-conference matchups will take place.

Western ConferenceEastern Conference
Frontier DivisionNortheast Division
Colorado Rapids 2New England Revolution II
North Texas SCNYCFC II
Houston Dynamo 2Philadelphia Union II
Sporting KC IIRochester NY FC
MNUFC 2TFC II
STL CITY 2 
  
Pacific DivisionCentral Division
Real MonarchsChicago Fire FC II
Earthquakes IIFC Cincinnati 2
Tacoma DefianceColumbus Crew 2
Timbers 2Inter Miami II
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2Orlando City B

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.