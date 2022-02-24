North Texas Soccer Club 2022 Schedule

North Texas Soccer Club went all-in on their schedule today, announcing not just the regular season schedule but also their preseason schedule.

Each MLS NEXT Pro team will compete in 24 regular-season games, 12 home and 12 away, across 26-weeks, culminating on September 18 with MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day.

Rivalry Week

MLS NEXT Pro will host Rivalry Week on July 10 – 16, 2022, coinciding with the MLS Heineken® Rivalry Week. For its Rivalry Week match, North Texas SC will host Houston Dynamo 2 on July 15 at 8 PM at Choctaw Stadium.

North Texas SC Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Stadium Time (CT) Feb. 26 vs University of Tulsa Toyota Stadium 7 PM March 5 vs SMU Toyota Soccer Center 6:30 PM March 13 @ Houston Dynamo 2 Houston Sports Park 1 PM March 19 vs FC Dallas Academy U19 Toyota Soccer Center TBD

FC Dallas and North Texas SC to play doubleheader at Toyota Stadium on April 23 against Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dynamo 2 respectively.

North Texas SC 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (CT) March 26 vs Minnesota United FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 8 PM April 2 @ Tacoma Defiance Cheney Stadium 9 PM April 10 vs Colorado Rapids 2 Choctaw Stadium 4 PM April 17 @ San Jose Earthquakes II PayPal Park 7 PM April 23 vs Houston Dynamo 2 Toyota Stadium 5 PM May 1 @ Sporting Kansas City II Swope Soccer Park 7 PM May 8 vs Tacoma Defiance Choctaw Stadium 4 PM May 14 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 8 PM May 20 @ Real Monarchs Zions Bank 8 PM June 4 @ Colorado Rapids 2 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 8 PM June 11 vs Portland Timbers 2 Choctaw Stadium 8 PM June 17 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 BC Place 9 PM June 26 vs Minnesota United FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM July 2 @ Sporting Kansas City II Swope Soccer Park 7 PM July 10 vs San Jose Earthquakes II Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM July 15 vs Houston Dynamo 2 Choctaw Stadium 8 PM July 23 @ St. Louis City SC 2 SIUE 7 PM July 31 vs Sporting Kansas City II Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM Aug. 7 @ Portland Timbers 2 Hillsboro Stadium 9 PM Aug. 12 vs Real Monarchs Choctaw Stadium 8 PM Aug. 21 @ Colorado Rapids 2 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 9 PM Sept. 3 @ Minnesota United FC 2 National Sports Center 6 PM Sept. 11 vs St. Louis City SC 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM Sept. 18 @ Houston Dynamo 2 AVEVA Stadium 6 PM

North Texas SC plays its home matches at Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

Fans will be able to watch every game of the MLS NEXT Pro inaugural season via live stream on mlsnextpro.com.

Conference & Division Alignment

MLS Next Pro is set up with Divisions within each conference with an emphasis on play in the division likely in an attempt to keep costs down. Each team will play divisional opponents two to three times, as well as the other teams in their conference at least twice. A total of four non-conference matchups will take place.

Western Conference Eastern Conference Frontier Division Northeast Division Colorado Rapids 2 New England Revolution II North Texas SC NYCFC II Houston Dynamo 2 Philadelphia Union II Sporting KC II Rochester NY FC MNUFC 2 TFC II STL CITY 2 Pacific Division Central Division Real Monarchs Chicago Fire FC II Earthquakes II FC Cincinnati 2 Tacoma Defiance Columbus Crew 2 Timbers 2 Inter Miami II Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Orlando City B