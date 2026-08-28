North Texas SC takes down St Louis City 2 in third straight shoot-out win

After conceding early in the first half, North Texas SC bounced back to level the game and send it to a third straight shootout on Friday night, securing two points on the road at Energizer Park against St. Louis CITY2.

The cardiac kids remain alive and very much in the chase for the 8th playoff spot.

Lineups and Tactics

For their second-to-last away game of the regular season, North Texas rolled with a 4-4-2 formation, with Nico Montoya in goal for his 4th start of the season. Up top, Edu Nys and Nick Simmonds started as dual strikers for the second game in a row.

The backline saw no changes from their previous match as Leandro Gonçalves (LB), Slade Starnes (CB), Álvaro Augusto (CB), and Enzo Newman all earned another start for Los Toritos. Most notably absent on the defense was Liam Vejrostek, who has started 9 games this season.

Caleb Swann (CM) and Lucas Martins (CM) patrolled the midfield, while Daniel Baran (LM) and Natty James (RM) played out wide on the wings. It’s worth noting that Ricky Louis was unable to play this match due to his yellow card accumulation so far this season.

North Texas SC XI at St. Louis CITY2, August 28, 2026

The home side held a 3-4-3 formation, which flexed as a 5-4-1 at times. In goal, Colin Welsh earned his 14th start of the season before leaving the game in the 27th minute after picking up a non-contact injury. Nate Martinez was subbed on for the 23-year-old keeper.

On the backline, Andrew de Gannes (LCB), Zack Lillington (CB), and 16-year-old Owen Jorgensen (RCB) all started for CITY2. Sidney Paris (LWB) and Tyson Pearce (RWB) played out wide on the wings at wingback.

Up top, FC Dallas Academy product Nighte Pickering started at ST for the 4th time this season, alongside Lorenzo Cornelius (LW) and Patrick McDonald (RW). Most notably absent for St. Louis was Palmer Ault, who was promoted to the first team in July and led the team with 8 goals on the season.

St. Louis CITY2 XI vs North Texas SC, August 28, 2026

The Game

St. Louis struck first in the 37th minute, as Pickering played a cross into the box. Paris found the back of the net off an easy header after the wingback was left uncovered by Augusto. His first goal of the year gave St. Louis an early 1-0 lead.

North Texas found its equalizer just before the end of the first half. In the 4th minute of stoppage time, Nys played a cross into the box which found Starnes. The NTSC captain bodied Pearce out of his way, flicked the ball over his head back toward the front of goal. Simmonds rose up and headed home his 4th goal of the season.

“I saw Edu wind up and look forward with the ball, and I saw Slade make a run toward the outside and drop the line,” Simmonds said. “I figured I’d get myself in a good position for a potential rebound because Slade is a tall guy and really good in the air. I thought if he could redirect it toward the center of the goal, I could put myself in position for a tap-in.”

Despite being outpossessed in the 2nd half, North Texas held St. Louis to 0 shots on target, while managing to accumulate 3 on target themselves. Los Toritos earned 2 big chances in the last 45 minutes of action; however, after 90+ minutes of soccer, the game headed to a shootout.

In which, both teams converted nearly all of their kicks until the end. Both goalies came up with huge saves in the 8th round; however, after Jorgensen sailed his shot over the crossbar, North Texas SC completed the comeback and secured an additional point on the night.

Penalty Kick Results:

NTX – 🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🔴🟢

STL – 🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🔴🔴

“To win three penalty shootouts in a row is pretty incredible,” Head Coach John Gall said. “I’m proud to come here and get two points because this is a very good, well-coached team. At this stage of the season, it’s about grinding out points and putting ourselves in a good position.”

Despite missing his kick in the shoot-out, my Man of the Match is Slade Starnes. The NTSC captain completed an impressive 50 of his 51 passes and tallied 8 defensive contributions on the night, 4 of which were clearances.

Up next, North Texas SC returns home to Texas Health Mansfield Stadium to take on Real Monarchs on Friday, September 4th at 7:45 pm CT. The Monarchs are currently 6-13-4 on the season, with 4 shoot-out wins.