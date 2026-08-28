Guillen and Flowers called into Mexico U16s for Torneo Internacional

FC Dallas Homegrown forward Benji Flowers and Academy center back Christian Guillen have been called into the Mexico U16 team for the Torneo Internacional de la Liga MX. Flowers and Guillen are both USA and Mexico-eligible.

Mexico, coached by Yasser Corona, is going to hold a camp at the CAR ( High Performance Center) in preparation for the tournament.

Mexico Sub 16 Schedule

Date Opponent Time Sept 3 LA Galaxy 10 am Sept 4 Monterrey 12:15 pm Sept 5 UCC 12:15 pm Sept 7 Seattle Sounders 10 am Sept 8 Pachuca 10 am Sept 9 Toluca 12:15 pm Sept 11 Atlast 12:15 pm

P.S. It’s always funny when someone in Spanish “corrects” FC Dallas to “Dallas FC.”