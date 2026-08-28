Categories FC Dallas, FCD Academy, International Soccer, Youth and Academy

Guillen and Flowers called into Mexico U16s for Torneo Internacional

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Guillen and Flowers called into Mexico U16s for Torneo Internacional

FC Dallas Homegrown forward Benji Flowers and Academy center back Christian Guillen have been called into the Mexico U16 team for the Torneo Internacional de la Liga MX. Flowers and Guillen are both USA and Mexico-eligible.

Mexico, coached by Yasser Corona, is going to hold a camp at the CAR ( High Performance Center) in preparation for the tournament.

Mexico Sub 16 Schedule

DateOpponentTime
Sept 3LA Galaxy10 am
Sept 4Monterrey12:15 pm
Sept 5UCC12:15 pm
Sept 7Seattle Sounders10 am
Sept 8Pachuca10 am
Sept 9Toluca12:15 pm
Sept 11Atlast12:15 pm

P.S. It’s always funny when someone in Spanish “corrects” FC Dallas to “Dallas FC.”

FC Dallas defender Christian Guillen-Lopez (6) gets on the end of a corner in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas defender Christian Guillen-Lopez (6) gets on the end of a corner in the Dallas Cup U15 Final against Rebels SC ECNL at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

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