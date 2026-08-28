Dallas Trinity takes its possession game on the road to Sporting JAX

USL Super League | Saturday, August 29, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT | Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, FL | Broadcast: Peacock

Dallas Trinity FC hit the road for the first time this fall, and the schedule has handed them the hardest possible way to open their road season.

Sporting Club Jacksonville are 2-0-0, joint top of the table, and carrying the league’s most in-form striker. Trinity are 6th at 0-1-1, below the playoff line, and searching for a first win under Lee Nguyen in a 14-game sprint that leaves no room to fall behind.

Lee Nguyen, Dallas Trinity. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

The Golden Girls have controlled the ball in both matches so far and have just the single point to show for it. Saturday is the test of whether that control can finally turn into a result, and it comes against the team best equipped to punish them if it does not.

Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity FC:

Rajanah Reed (F, leg injury, out for the fall season)

Chioma Ubogagu (F, leg injury, out for the fall season)

Heather Stainbrook (M, leg injury)

Ally Cook (F, leg injury)

Lauren Flynn (D, lower-leg injury)

Heather MacNab (F, lower-leg injury)

Sporting JAX:

Paige Kenton (F, illness)

Parker Roberts (F, lower-body injury)

The Bigger Picture

The order of the table tells the story of the matchup. Jacksonville finished second in 2025-26 – their first season in the league – two places and thirteen points above Dallas, then swept the individual honors.

The club took Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Playmaker of the Year and Coach of the Year, and placed a league-high six players on the 2025-26 All-League Teams. All six have returned for the fall.

They opened this season with a 1-0 win at Fort Lauderdale United FC, settled by a Baylee DeSmit free kick a minute from time, then came from behind to beat Tampa Bay Sun FC 3-2. Two matches, six points, best attack in the league so far.

Dallas have the opposite profile. Trinity dominated possession in both games, 64 percent against Tampa Bay and 68 percent against Carolina, and out-shot both opponents. They took one point from it. The opener finished 1-1 after Tori Zierenberg equalized in the 93rd minute. The second match was the harder watch, a 1-3 home loss to Carolina Ascent FC in which Trinity out-shot the visitors 15-4, led the big-chance count 4-2, hit the woodwork, and still trailed 0-2 at the break.

Trinity huddles up before kickoff, Dallas Trinity vs Carolina Ascent, August 22, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

The pattern is now two games old, and it echoes last season, when Dallas were the only playoff team with a negative goal difference and conceded the second-most open-play goals in the league. Control the ball, waste the chances, get punished on the counter or the set piece.

Nguyen’s training session on Tuesday leaned into the first half of that equation, with a focus on possession and moving the ball around the back. The word from practice was “patience.” The second half of the equation, finishing and defending transitions, is what Saturday will actually turn on.

History between the clubs is mostly discouraging for the visitors, with one exception that matters this week. The two sides met three times in 2025-26. Dallas won the first, at Hodges Stadium, on a late goal. Jacksonville then took the next two by a combined 6-0, including a 4-0 at the Cotton Bowl. The exception is the venue: Trinity’s lone win in the series came at the ground they visit Saturday.

Sporting JAX

Jacksonville is built to hurt exactly the kind of team Dallas are. They sit deep enough to concede possession, they move quickly through midfield, and they finish. Two games in, they have scored four goals and taken all six points despite conceding twice to a bottom-half Tampa Bay side, which is the one crack in the profile. Their defense is not airtight, and a Trinity team that has manufactured chances in bulk will get looks. The question, as it has been all fall, is whether Dallas takes them.

Stacey Balaam moved to second on the league’s all-time coaching wins list with her 18th victory last weekend, and her group has the look of the most complete attack in the competition through two weeks.

Players to Watch

Baylee DeSmit – The Golden Boot leader and the team’s leading shot-taker with five. DeSmit has three goals in two matches, the late free kick that beat Fort Lauderdale and a brace in the comeback against Tampa Bay, and she has been the league’s most reliable finisher early on in this short season. For a Dallas back line that has conceded from limited chances in both games, she is the player who turns a half-opening into a goal.

Ashlyn Puerta – The reigning league Player of the Year, still only 19, and the attacking hub Jacksonville builds around. Puerta scored three times against Dallas across last season’s meetings, and she came off the bench to score in the comeback over Tampa Bay last week. Her ability to find the final pass, or take the chance herself, is the reason the Jacksonville attack functions even when it cedes the ball. Nguyen spent part of Tuesday’s session specifically calling out what he expects from the Jacksonville attack and game-planning around it. Puerta is the center of that plan.

Ashlyn Puerta, the 2025-26 USL-SL Young Player of the Year (Courtesy: Gainbridge Super League)

Jamie Gerstenberg – Jacksonville’s starter and the last line Dallas has to solve. The 2023 Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year has started both matches, made eight saves and kept a clean sheet in the opener at Fort Lauderdale. Trinity’s whole case for Saturday rests on converting the volume of chances they have been creating. Gerstenberg is the player standing between that volume and a result, and given how the fall has gone for Dallas in front of goal, the goalkeeper matchup may decide the afternoon as much as anything upfield.

Dallas Trinity

Nguyen’s side is not short of the ball or short of chances. It is short of the finish and the clean defensive moment. The manager’s answer this week was to double down on the identity, working the possession game and preaching patience while game-planning tightly for the Jacksonville threat.

The 4-2-3-1 that drops into a back three in build-up remains the shape. Carissa Boeckmann has grown into a vocal presence in that structure, organizing from a wide defensive role and, in the opener, springing the goal with the tackle-and-pass that set up Seven Castain.

Jamie Shepherd spent Tuesday working specifically on turning and distributing out of midfield, the exact skill a possession side needs against a team that presses in bursts. Kalea Eichenberger was tried in a more advanced role in small-sided work, a small hint that Nguyen is looking for another route to goal.

Sydney Cheesman was back in training Tuesday but not at full participation; however, she has cleared today’s injury report.

For all the frustration of the results, Dallas remains second in league history with 23 regular-season wins. The talent is there. The margins are not falling their way.

Players to Watch

Carissa Boeckmann – Trinity’s connector and, increasingly, its voice. Boeckmann plays the ball-progressing role that makes the possession game go, and she already has a decisive defensive contribution to her name this fall with the tackle that sprung Castain’s opener. Against a Jacksonville side that wants to win the ball and go, her reading of transition moments is as important as her passing. She was the loudest player on the training pitch Tuesday, and Nguyen will lean on that.

Carissa Boeckman takes a corner kick – Carolina Ascent at Dallas Trinity – August 22, 2026 (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

Jasmine Hamid – The striker and false nine scored the goal that briefly gave Dallas life against Carolina, cutting the deficit in the 48th minute, and she took Sofascore’s Player of the Match rating in a loss. Hamid scored twice as a false nine in preseason and is Trinity’s most likely source of a goal. If the pattern holds and Dallas create four or five clear looks, she is the one who has to convert one.

Seven Castain – On loan from the Orlando Pride and a TCU product, Castain scored her first professional goal on her debut in the opener. She gives Dallas a direct option running off Hamid, and after a quieter night against Carolina, she is due a bigger say. Jacksonville’s willingness to sit off should give her room to run into.

What’s at Stake

For Dallas, the short season is the pressure. Fourteen games don’t allow for a slow start, and an 0-2-1 opening with a road trip to the joint-leaders next would leave Trinity chasing the top four earlier than any playoff side wants to be. A result at Hodges would do more than bank points. It would be the first evidence that the possession game travels, and that this group can beat a good team rather than merely control a bad afternoon.

For Jacksonville, the stakes are simpler and just as real. Stay perfect, stay level with Carolina Ascent FC at the top, and keep DeSmit’s Golden Boot run alive at home. A third straight win would confirm them as an early-season class of the league alongside Carolina and champions Lexington SC.

Projected XIs

Trinity (4-2-3-1): Neeku Purcell; Carissa Boeckmann, Sydney Cheesman, Sophia Braun (c), Cyera Hintzen; Jamie Shepherd, Sofia Cedeño; Camryn Lancaster, Seven Castain, Onyeka Gamero; Jasmine Hamid.

Sporting JAX (4-2-3-1): Jamie Gerstenberg; Ginger Fontenot, Georgia Brown, Maggie Illig, Grace Phillpotts; Sophia Boman, Sophie Jones; Meg Hughes, Ashlyn Puerta, Andrea Fernandez; Baylee DeSmit

Around the League

The rest of Matchweek 3 opens Friday, when winless Fort Lauderdale United FC host Brooklyn FC, a meeting of the only two sides still looking for a first point. Brooklyn have conceded seven goals in two matches and sit bottom.

Saturday’s slate has the Game of the Month in Charlotte, where 2-0-0 Carolina Ascent host inaugural champions Tampa Bay Sun. Carolina have won the last three meetings, and the fixture carries a milestone subplot: Jill Aguilera of Carolina and Tampa’s Sam Kroeger, Sydny Nasello and Vivianne Bessette all sit within reach of 5,000 career league minutes, a mark only two players have ever passed, one of them former Dallas defender Amber Wisner.

Earlier Saturday, champions Lexington SC welcome DC Power FC, the team leading the league in shot volume after 41 attempts through two games and a 4-1 rout of Brooklyn. Lexington have played once, a 3-0 win, and remain the standard everyone else is chasing.

Trinity returns home next Saturday, September 5, to host Brooklyn FC at the Cotton Bowl for Pride Night, but first, the road. If Dallas is going to prove the possession game is more than a stat line, Hodges Stadium is the place to start.