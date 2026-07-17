North Texas SC signs Brazilian Lucas Martins from São Caetano

North Texas SC has signed Lucas Martins from São Caetano to a two-year contract, with a club option for a third year.

Martins arrives from São Caetano where he made 33 appearances from 2025-26 between the U-17, U-20, and senior team.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lucas to North Texas SC,” General Manager and Vice President Matt Denny said. “He’s a player we’ve been tracking for quite some time, and we’re excited that the timing was right to bring him in now. He already has valuable professional experience in Brazil, and his maturity on the field is well beyond his years. Our goal is to identify talented young players with high potential that we can develop, and we believe Lucas has all the attributes to make a significant impact here.”

“We’ve been monitoring Lucas for a while and are very pleased to get him into our environment,” Head coach John Gall said. “He’s a smooth, young Brazilian central midfield player with a high football IQ. He links play really well and is comfortable in possession. We are looking forward to his development and progression within our pathway.”

TRANSACTION:

Full Name: Lucas Martins Do Espírito Santo

Preferred Name: Lucas Martins

Connect with Lucas: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: April 3, 2008 (18)

Birthplace: Goiǎnia, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 145 lbs.

Last Club: São Caetano

Transaction: North Texas SC signs Lucas to a two-year contract, with a club option for a third year, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).