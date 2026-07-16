Contreras and Torquato called into US U20 camp

US U19 head coach Gonzalo Segares selects 21 players who will represent the United States at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship from July 24-August 9 in Mexico, including FC Dallas homegrowns Jaidyn Contreras and Joshua Torquato.

The tournament serves as the confederation’s qualifying competition for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, and 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, a tournament the U.S. has already qualified for as host country.

“We are excited to bring together this group of players to represent our country,” said Segares. “This tournament provides us important, competitive matches for qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Pan American Games, which will provide this group more high-level competition as they continue to develop. We are grateful to the clubs that worked with us to provide the players this important opportunity to represent their country and take on this incredible challenge.”

Real Salt Lake’s America First Training Ground will host the team’s pre-camp beginning June 17, before the squad travels to Mexico on June 21.

2026 CONCACAF U-20 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (3): William Lodmell (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Lucas McPartlin (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.), Kayne Rizvanovich (Minnesota United FC; Mettawa, III.)

Defenders (7): Chris Applewhite (Nashville SC; Waldorf, Md.), Tristan Brown (Columbus Crew; Novi, Mich.) Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, III.), Brandon Dayes (Louisville City FC; Louisville, KY.), Braden Dunham (Furman University; Peachtree City, Ga.), Javaun Mussenden (New England Revolution; Dallas, Ga.), Joshua Torquato (FC Dallas; Aubrey, Texas)

Midfielders (5): Colin Guske (Orlando City SC; Saint Johns, Fla.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United FC; Holly Springs, Ga.), Alex Shaw (Inter Miami CF; Pembroke Pines, FL.), Dylan Vanney (LA Galaxy; Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Jaidyn Contreras (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Din Klapija (RB Leipzig; New York City, N.Y.), Xanti Oyharçabal (Athletic Bilbao/ESP; Hendaye, France), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Colton Swan (Charleston Battery; Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Jaidyn Contreras celebrates his first professional goal! (Courtesy North Texas SC)