North Texas SC concede late to drop all three points against MNUFC2

Dominated in nearly all aspects of the game, North Texas SC left National Sports Center Stadium with a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United 2. NTSC was outshot by the Little Loons, 20 to 8, despite having 50% of the possession.

Lineups and Tactics

Los Toritos held a 3-4-3 formation once again, one that they’ve been quite familiar with this season. However, head coach John Gall opted for a few additional changes with some of their players traveling with the first team to Seattle.

In goal, making his 7th start of the season, Eryk Dymora got the nod after his impressive performance against Timbers2 in their last game. The defense remained the same with Jonah Biggar, Slade Starnes, and Enzo Newman starting left to right on the backline.

Making their NTSC debut into the starting XI, Leandro Gonçalves replaced Joshua Torquato at LM and Christopher Salazar replaced Marlon Luccin. Diego Garcia slid back in his normal role at CM, allowing Salazar to start as the lone 9.

North Texas SC XI at MNUFC2, April 26, 2026

For their first home game of the season, MNUFC2 sported a 4-3-3 formation, with their core three midfields rotating for the majority of the game. Although Dominik Fitz was designated as the team’s 10, there were plenty of times where he would drop back to act as more of an 8 with Luciano Pechota and Sam Vigilante.

In goal, Kristers Bite earned his 3rd start of the season as the Little Loons continued to rotate goalkeepers, with Bite being the 3rd keeper to see action this year. Up top, the team’s leading goal scorer, Marcus Caldeira started as the team’s lone striker.

Making his MLS Next Pro debut in the starting lineup, 16 year-old Jadan Bernad started at LB. Most notably absent from the starting XI was defender Alpha Kabia who was 5th on the team in minutes prior to the game.

MNUFC2 XI vs North Texas SC, April 26, 2026

Game Notes

Despite MNUFC2 outshooting NTSC 8 to 2 in terms of total shots, the possession between both teams through 45 minutes remained relatively even at 51% and 49%, respectively. Minnesota aimed to be the more physical team, having committed 6 fouls compared to North Texas’ 3.

Minnesota would strike first in the second half and broke through in the 74th minute. As the Little Loons began to counter, Kenyel Michel made his run out wide and found Fitz in the middle, uncovered. Fitz took a shot and buried his first goal of the season to give MNUFC2 the 1-0 lead late in the game.

However, not all hope was lost as Starnes was taken down in the box by Issa Saidi, to draw a penalty in the 90th minute. Natty James stepped up to take the PK, but had his shot saved and allowed Minnesota to secure the 1-0 victory at home for the first time this season.

“We went one-nil down, really disappointed with the goal that we gave up,” coach Gall said. “I think the most disappointing thing is that we put in a really good shift. I thought the boys tried to execute the game plan really well. It’s a bitter pill to swallow at the moment, because I thought we put in a good shift, and I was really happy with the boys.”

In what was a disappointing loss for the away side, Jonah Biggar was given a second yellow in the 95th minute to make matters worse.

The only player who managed to stand out in their game against MNUFC2, was the captain for North Texas, Slade Starnes. Our Man of the Match, completed 92% of his passes, had 18 clearances, and drew the PK in the 90th minute to almost secure a draw for NTSC.

“Coach Gall talks a lot about effort, especially defensively,” Starnes said. “I thought the boys worked hard. It’s one of those games where they get a chance off a rough throw-in, and then they can score. In footy, you switch off for one minute and they can score. That’s just life as a defender. I can talk about a good performance, but ultimately, I just want the team to do well.”

Up next, North Texas SC returns home to Choctaw Stadium to take on Austin FC II on Saturday, May 2nd at 7:30 pm CT. The Verde Dos are currently 2-1-3 on the season, with 1 shoot-out win.