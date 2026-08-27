MLS Next Pro shifting calendar in 2027

MLS NEXT Pro has announced that it will shift the league’s competition calendar in 2027 to align with Major League Soccer. Just as with the parent league, MLS NEXT Pro will begin with a Sprint Season in February 2027, followed by the first full Summer-to-Spring Season in 2027-28.

“This is a pivotal chapter for MLS NEXT Pro and the sport of soccer in our country,” said Eddie Pope, SVP, Competition & Operations, MLS NEXT Pro and SVP, MLS Sporting Development. “With our strategic partnership with KKR announced earlier this year, the tremendous momentum surrounding the FIFA World Cup this summer, and the transition to a new competition calendar in 2027, we are very excited about the next phase of growth for our league.”

FC Dallas’ professional development side, North Texas SC, plays in MLS Next Pro.

2027 Sprint Season (February to May 2027)

As a transition from the current calendar to the new Summer-to-Spring calendar, MLS NEXT Pro will feature an initial Sprint Season, which will carry the weight of a traditional season. Every club will play 14 regular season matches, running mid-February through late April, followed by four rounds of Playoffs and concluding with MLS NEXT Pro Cup in late May.

2027-28 Season (July 2027 to June 2028)

The shift to the Summer-to-Spring Season will begin with the 2027-28 season, kicking off in July 2027 and ending with MLS NEXT Pro Cup in June 2028, including a winter break.

The regular season will consist of 28 matches per club, with the first half taking place from mid-July through mid-December. A winter break will be followed by the second half of the season, from early February through early May. The ensuing Playoffs will culminate with MLS NEXT Pro Cup in early June.