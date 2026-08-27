FC Dallas sells Deedson to FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

FC Dallas has transferred forward Deedson to FC Sochaux-Montbéliard of Ligue 2 in France. Deedson’s departure opens up a senior roster spot and an international spot.

Deedson scored his first FC Dallas goal on April 11 against St. Louis CITY SC and appeared in nine matches since joining the club in the summer of 2025.

A native of Tabarre, Haiti, Deedson made his international debut on March 25, 2021, against Belize in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. He has earned 35 caps and scored 10 goals for Haiti.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas permanently transfers forward Deedson to FC Sochaux-Montbéliard of Ligue 2 in France.