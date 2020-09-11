MLS announces next phase of 2020 schedule

Major League Soccer has announced the next phase of its 2020 schedule including three more games for FC Dallas. The big hangup on the schedule announcement was the travel restrictions for the Canadian clubs who are all going to have satellite camps and temporary home fields in the United States. MLS also announced the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs format.

FC Dallas will face Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United FC, and Orlando City SC.

Next Three FC Dallas Games

Sat, Sept 19 at Sporting KC 2:30 pm CT Wed, Sept 23 at Atlanta United 6 pm CT Sun, Sept 27 vs Orlando City 7:30 pm CT

As always we highlight the return of Oscar Pareja to Dallas on the 27th with Orlando City.

FC Dallas Broadcast Info

FC Dallas’ match vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 19 will air nationally on Univision. Matches not aired nationally by a U.S, English-language network will be streamed live in English on Twitter. Broadcast details for the other two matches will be announced in the near future. FC Dallas

Canadian Club Temporary Home Locations

Montreal Impact: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Toronto FC: Rentschler Field in Hartford, Conn.

Rentschler Field in Hartford, Conn. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Providence Park in Portland, Ore.

2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

Single eliminations hosted by the higher-seeded team. The complete playoff match schedule and postseason TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

MLS had previously announced that the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs would begin November 20th with MLS Cup is set for December 12th.

18 total clubs will compete in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: 10 from East, 8 from West



Western Conference: Top 8 teams qualify directly to Round 1



Top 8 teams qualify directly to Round 1 Eastern Conference: Only the top 6 seeds qualify directly to Round 1. Seeds 7-10 will each compete in a play-in match : No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Lowest seed play-in winner advances to face No. 1 seed in East Highest seed play-in winner advances to face No. 2 seed in West

Only the top 6 seeds qualify directly to Round 1. Seeds 7-10 will each compete in a :