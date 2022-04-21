Mexico returning to DFW on May 28th

Once again, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) have scheduled AT&T Stadium in Arlington as one of the stops on the Mexico tour of the United States this summer.

Mexico will face Nigeria at AT&T Stadium on May 28.

The matches are part of the Mexico National Team’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 DFW stop will feature the return of the MexTour Live festival and concert, which will take place on Wednesday, May 25, at the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas. This year the event is featuring a concert by popular Mexican-American band Intocable

2022 MexTour Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Sat., May 28 Nigeria Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium Thurs., June 2 Uruguay Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium Sun. June 5 Ecuador Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Wed., Aug. 31 Paraguay Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tickets for the four MexTour matches will go on sale via www.MexTour.org on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. (local time at match location).

History of Mexico v. Nigeria

Total matches: 6

Record: Mexico leads the series with 2 wins, 4 draws, and 0 losses

Goals: Mexico 11, Nigeria 6

Last match: 4-0 Mexico win on July 3, 2021, at the LA Coliseum