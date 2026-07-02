Match Photos: World Cup 2026 – Japan vs Brazil at Dallas Stadium

The knockout stage continued at Dallas Stadium for the 2026 World Cup this week with Japan vs. Brazil. Matt Visinsky was there for the pics.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Vinícius Júnior (7) fights off Ritsu Dōan (10). Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaishū Sano (24) takes a shot while under pressure from Casemiro (5). Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaishū Sano (24) celebrates his goal. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Japan keeper Zion Suzuki (1) rolls the ball out to a teammate. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bruno Guimarães (8) and Kaishū Sano (24) battle for the ball. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Casemiro (5) heads for goal. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ayase Ueda (18) and Gabriel Magalhães (3) duel in the air. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Endrick (19) on the ball. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaishū Sano (24) takes a shot. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucas Paquetá (20) attempts a cross. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Endrick (19) battles Ao Tanaka (7). Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree).

Ao Tanaka (7) wins the ball and gets undercut. Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (22) keeps a watchful eye on Vinícius Júnior (7). Japan vs Brazil, 2026 World Cup, Dallas Stadium, June 27, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)