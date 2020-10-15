Match Photos: Sporting KC at FC Dallas

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, the trio is back as Dan Crooke recovered from his birthday celebrations to rejoin Peter Welpton and Buzz Carrick. Your hosts dig into the big question... What is wrong with FC Dallas? They have some answers. Maybe not good answers, or enjoyable answers, but answers, none the less.…

https://tracking.podiant.co/d/spoke/3rddegree/episodes/38ec0daeade7dc/primary/1602270696.mp3