Match Photos: Orlando City at FC Dallas

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: Orlando City at FC Dallas

Matt Visinsky is back again with the awesome pics from the FC Dallas 0-0 draw against Orlando City. I picked out a few images and you can find more of Matt’s work here.

Michael Barrios attempts to around Kyle Smith in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Ryan Hollingshead shields off Nani in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Matt Hedges “tightly” marks Tesho Akindele in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Andres Ricaurte makes a pass in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Fara Picault breaks upfield in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Bryan Acosta is about to be tackled by Jhegson Méndez in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Franco Jara attempts to cut back against a double-team in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Fara Picault turns the corner against Benji Michel in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Bryan Reynolds sizes up Nani in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

