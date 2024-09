This past weekend, North Texas SC became the first MLS Next Pro club this season to clinch a playoff spot with the tie-shootout win in the rain against Colorado Rapids 2.

New contributor Oscar Guerrero fought the weather as long as he could to bring us some pics. You can find more of his work on Instagram at @oscarg.shoots.

Tomas Pondeca warms up before taking on Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington is on the roster for North Texas SC vs Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC versus Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho cuts back against the defense versus Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca has earned a free kick vs Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott pulls the triggers vs Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca takes on Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Herbert Endeley dribbles against Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca shoots vs Colorado Rapids 2, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

The Colorado Rapids 2 are ready to restart after the weather break vs North Texas SC, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

The Colorado Rapids 2 keeper stays focused on North Texas SC despite the rain, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca breaks past the defense vs Colorado Rapids 2 in the rain, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Enes Sali keeps his eye on the ball vs Colorado Rapids 2 in the rain, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca takes on Colorado Rapids 2 in the rain, September 1, 2024. (Oscar Guerrero, 3rd Degree)