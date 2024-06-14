Match Photos: Mexico vs Brazil at Kyle Field

Mexico took on Brazil at Kyle Field in College Station back on June 8th and our own Matt Visinsky took in the action. However, I must apologize to him cause his email got lost in the depths of my inbox during the hell work week I had.

You can find Matt on on Instagram.

Anyway, enjoy the pics.

JUNE 08, 2024 : Brazil v Mexico. Andreas Pereira holds off Luis Chávez. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Brazil v Mexico. Ederson battles Santiago Gimenez. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Brazil v Mexico. Lucas Paqueta. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Brazil v Mexico. Vinicius Junior holds off Orbelin Pineda. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Brazil v Mexico. Julián Quiñones holds off Yan Couto. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Brazil v Mexico. Endrick on the ball. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Brazil v Mexico. Bruno Guimaraes pass out. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Gleison Bremer goes up against Carlos Rodríguez. Brazil v Mexico. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Douglas Luiz shields the ball. Brazil v Mexico. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Evanilson controls the ball. Brazil v Mexico. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Gabriel Martinelli controls the ball. Brazil v Mexico. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

JUNE 08, 2024 : Edson Álvarez looks for an outlet. Brazil v Mexico. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)