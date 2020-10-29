Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: Inter Miami at FC Dallas

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: Inter Miami at FC Dallas

3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky was our man on the scene for the FC Dallas 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami. Here are a few pictures from the game. More of Matt’s work can be found here.

Enjoy the pics!

Reynolds Ricaurte FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Andres Ricaurte and Bryan Reynolds double team Matias Pellegrini in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Jesus FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Jesus Ferreira turns upfield in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
ElduQ9cXYAEYuGK
FC Dallas’ Ryan Hollingshead dribbles past Inter Miami’s Andres Reyes. (FC Dallas Communications)
Santos FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Thiago Santos “gets stuck in” on Rodolfo Pizarro in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Bressan FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Bressan marks Gonzalo Higuain in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Jara PK FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Franco Jara takes a PK in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Hedges FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Captain Matt Hedges battles Rodolfo Pizarro during build-out in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Jara FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Franco Jara tried to sneak the ball past John McCarthy in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Goal FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Ryan Hollingshead celebrates his game-winning goal in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Pepi FCD v Miami 10-28-20
Ricardo Pepi looking for space in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

