Match Photos: Inter Miami at FC Dallas by Buzz CarrickOctober 29, 2020October 29, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: Inter Miami at FC Dallas 3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky was our man on the scene for the FC Dallas 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami. Here are a few pictures from the game. More of Matt's work can be found here. Enjoy the pics! Andres Ricaurte and Bryan Reynolds double team Matias Pellegrini in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jesus Ferreira turns upfield in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead dribbles past Inter Miami's Andres Reyes. (FC Dallas Communications) Thiago Santos "gets stuck in" on Rodolfo Pizarro in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bressan marks Gonzalo Higuain in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Franco Jara takes a PK in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Captain Matt Hedges battles Rodolfo Pizarro during build-out in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Franco Jara tried to sneak the ball past John McCarthy in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ryan Hollingshead celebrates his game-winning goal in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ricardo Pepi looking for space in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)