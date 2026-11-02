Match Photos: Foro SC vs Denton Diablos, Third Round, 2027 US Open Cup Qualifying

Foro SC (The League for Clubs) knocked off Denton Diablos (USL-2) by a 2-1 scoreline in the Third Round of 2027 US Open Cup Qualifying this weekend. Ronit Chhabra was on hand for us to grab some pics.

Unfortunately, while I was able to find *a* Denton roster, it wasn’t from this game, and for Foro, while I do have a list of names, the numbers don’t match, so that didn’t help me much. So while I am unable to ID any Foro players, I did get a couple of players from Denton named when I could see the backs of the kits. (Get some front numbers!)

If anyone wants to help IDing players, let me know.

I also have been unable to find a box score and just have the scoreline. You can watch this game on youtube, if you so desire.

On with the pictures!

Foro #3 plays forward from midfield. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

An unknown Foro SC keeper retrieves the ball. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

An unknown Foro SC player circulates play. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Denton takes a corner. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Foro #8 plays a cross. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Denton’s striker takes a shot. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Foro #7 directs traffic. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Joaquin Suarez (3) takes a free kick. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

A pair of duces (Denton #2 is Austin Cuevas). Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Foro #10 takes a moment before the second half. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Denton huddles up before the second half. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Joaquin Suarez (3) makes a pass. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Matthew Albury (4) moves away from the press. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

An unknown Foro midfielder makes a pass. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

An unknown Foro player takes a shot. Foro SC knocks off Denton Diablos 1-2 in the Third Round of Qualifying for the 2027 US Open Cup. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)