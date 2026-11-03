Nico Montoya called into Colombia U19s for November friendlies

North Texas SC’s Nico Montoya has been called up to Colombia’s U19 Team for a training camp in Bogotá, Colombia, from November 3rd to the 9th. Following the camp, Colombia will play a series of friendlies against the United States, Paraguay, and Japan.

The camp is likely part of preparations for next year’s U20 World Cup cycle.

Montoya made five appearances for North Texas SC this season, recording 15 saves.

Montoya represented Colombia’s U19 team at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games. Montoya has previously represented the United States, earning a call-up to the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team in March 2024.