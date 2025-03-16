Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, March 2025

FC Dallas dropped the second home game of the season to the hottest team in MLS, the Vancouver Whitecaps. Here are some great pics by Matt Visinsky form the game.

You can find Matt on Instagram.

Lucho Acosta looks for help against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore is brought down by the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget breaks away from a defender against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta dribbles into traffic against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaw Moore runs the line against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington cuts back against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa charges toward goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide looks up field against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan rises up for the header against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado hurdles the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)