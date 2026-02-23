Match photos: FC Dallas vs Toronto FC, February 2026

FC Dallas enjoyed a 3-2 win over Toronto FC on the opening weekend of the 2026 Major League Soccer season on Saturday. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab up some pics.

FC Dallas walks out to take on Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore builds out of the back against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Herman Johansson holds off a defender against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Coach Eric Quill watched his side take on Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates his 1st goal against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington takes a shot against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick drives forward against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide brings the ball down against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro surveys the opposition against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo looks inside against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Deedson takes on Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates his 2nd goal against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)