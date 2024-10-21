Match photos: FC Dallas vs Sporting KC season final

FC Dallas finished the season with a 2-1 home win over Sporting KC on the weekend and Matt Visinsky has the pics for us.

Asier Illarramendi shields off a defender against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco charges upfield against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco and Petar Musa celebrate against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo dances past a defender against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha looks for passing options against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget passes against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Junqua charges up field against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng charges through midfield against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Show Cafumana dribbles through midfield against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira looks for a cross against Sporting KC in the 2024 season final, October 19, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)