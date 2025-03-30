Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, March 2025

FC Dallas got its first home win of 2025 this weekend with a 2-1 win against Sporting KC. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab us some photos.

FC Dallas gets ready to take on Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leo Chu charges up field against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta shoots for goal against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick makes his MLS and FC Dallas debut against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng brings the ball down against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Eric Quill and his red hat coach against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado challenges for a loose ball against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro makes a progressive pass against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris maneuvers through traffic against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado pulls the trigger against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta holds off a much bigger defender against Sporting KC, March 29, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)