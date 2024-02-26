Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: FC Dallas vs San Jose, 2024 season opener by Buzz CarrickFebruary 26, 2024February 26, 2024Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs San Jose, 2024 season opener FC Dallas pulled off the late 2-1 win on Saturday night and Matt Visinsky was there to get the pics. You can find more of Matt’s pic from this game here. He’s also on Instagram. FC Dallas takes on San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Coach Nico Estevez applauds the fans as FC Dallas takes on the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Nkosi Tafari intercepts a pass against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Paul Arriola takes on the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Asier Illarramendi shoots on goal – and scores the opener – against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Herbert Endeley charges upfield against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebastien Ibeagha plays a long pass out against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Logan Farrington takes a shot against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Dante Sealy sizes up the defense against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Asier Illarramendi looks for his teammates against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ema Twumasi takes on the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Dante Sealy takes a shot against San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Dante Sealy celebrates his game-winning goal against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Paul Arriola and Dante Sealy celebrate against San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium, February 24, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... San Jose Earthquakes