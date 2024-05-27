Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 2024 by Buzz CarrickMay 26, 2024May 26, 2024Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 2024 Look, I know everyone is upset about the blown 3-goal lead vs Real Salt Lake. But the pics Matt Visinsky got are terrific! You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram. FCD is all hugs after Asier Illarramendi scores vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Patrickson Delgado shoots for goal on a breakaway vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Patrickson Delgado celebrates his goal with Coach Nico Estevez vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ema Twumasi passes upfield vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Petar Musa brings the ball down vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Asier Illarramendi wins a header while Sam Junqua looks on vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Nkosi Tafari has his eyes on the opposition vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Petar Musa celebrates vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Marco Farfan looks upfield vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebastian Lletget fights off a defender vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Dante Sealy looks for a way through vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bernard Kamungo chases down the ball vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Nolan Norris moves upfield vs Real Salt Lake, May 25, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Real Salt Lake