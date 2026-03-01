Match photos: FC Dallas vs Nashville SC, February 2026

FC Dallas did the hard grind to earn a 0-0 tie with Nashville SC this weekend, earning a point at home. Our man Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some pics.

Enjoy.

Herman Johansson moves upfield against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Coach Eric Quill watched his team play against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide pass out against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa powers past a defender against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Cappis shoots against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Herman Johansson plays long against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick holds off FCD Academy Alum Matt Corcoran of Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente takes a shot against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington swings in a cross against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick drives forward against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa takes a shot against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore looks for help against Nashville SC, February 28. 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)