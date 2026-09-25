Match Photos: FC Dallas U18s vs Austin FC

The FC Dallas U18s defeated Austin FC by a 1-0 scoreline at Toyota Soccer Center this past Saturday. Our newest photo contributor, Ronit Chhabra, was on hand to snap some pics.

You can find more of Ronit’s work here on his website or on Instagram. He is available for hire.

(These kids grow fast, and it’s been a bit since I’ve seen them. I did my best on the player IDs, but if I got one wrong, just let me know. It’s not for lack of trying, and apologies in advance if I messed it up. – Buzz)

The FC Dallas U18s warm up prior to facing Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

The FC Dallas U18s huddle up prior to facing Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Kaleb Panozzo (2) of the FC Dallas U18s passes against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Decisions are made. FC Dallas U18s vs Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Zac Fumtim (18) of the FC Dallas U18s plays long vs Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Austin Chukwu (25) of the FC Dallas U18s makes a tackle against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Kyle Velasquez (15) of the FC Dallas U18s makes a tackle against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Trey Glosson (48) of the FC Dallas U18s takes on a defender against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Pedro Dias (8) of the FC Dallas U18s takes a corner vs Austin FC while the injured Christian Wygant watches, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Jaxon Meese (45) of the FC Dallas U18s takes on a defender against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Luke Martey (19) of the FC Dallas U18s drives upfield against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC’s Sam Sedeh (23) takes on a defender while playing for the FC Dallas U18s against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Ahmad Odom (5) of the FC Dallas U18s builds from the back against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Kyle Velasquez (15) of the FC Dallas U18s on the ball against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Dom Salm (59) of the FC Dallas U18s plays long against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Luke Martey (19) of the FC Dallas U18s plays a cross against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Pedro Dias (8) of the FC Dallas U18s takes a corner vs Austin FC while the injured Christian Wygant watches, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

Ahmad Odom (5) of the FC Dallas U18s plays a long ball against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC’s Sam Sedeh (23) makes a pass while playing for the FC Dallas U18s against Austin FC, September 18, 2025. (Ronit Chhabra, 3rd Degree)