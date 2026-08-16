Match Photos: Dallas Trinity season opener Fall 2026 vs Tampa Bay Sun

Please welcome a new contributor, Cort Letcher, to the 3rd Degree fold. Cort was on hand to bring us some pics from Dallas Trinity‘s home opener of the Fall 2026 mini-season against Tampa Bay Sun. Enjoy.

There are a lot of new faces at Dallas Trinity. I did my best, but please forgive me if I get one wrong. Obviously, I think I got them right. – Buzz

Young fans stand for the anthem prior to Dallas Trinity taking on Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Felicia Knox warms up prior to the Dallas Trinity game against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Wayny Balata warms up prior to the Dallas Trinity game against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Ally Cook warms up prior to the Dallas Trinity game against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Jasmine Hamid (17) of Dallas Trinity looks to attack the box against the Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Seven Castain (30) of Dallas Trinity cuts inside against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

LJ Moore (23) of Dallas Trinity looks to cross against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Seven Castain (30) of Dallas Trinity, having rounded the keeper, takes her time and scores her first USL Super League goal, Tampa Bay Sun at Dallas Trinity, Cotton Bowl Stadium, August 15, 2026 (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Onyeka Gamero (2) of Dallas Trinity charges past a defender against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Drew Coomans (25) of Dallas Trinity cuts inside against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)

Camryn Lancaster (21) of Dallas Trinity reaches for the ball against Tampa Bay Sun, August 15, 2026. (Cort Letcher, 3rd Degree)