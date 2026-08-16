FC Dallas at Austin FC, August 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“I was talking about Athens.” Pindar

6th in the West FC Dallas (27 points, 7-5-6) travel south to face 14th in the West Austin FC (17 points, 4-9-6) at Q2 Stadium with a 7:30 pm CT kickoff. Austin is 4-2-2 at home, so the game will be tough despite the club’s relative position in the standings.

The Oaks are coming off a midweek win over Club América in PKs to advance in Leagues Cup. FC Dallas lost at Toluca and were eliminated. Austin faces Toluca in the next round.

This is a Sunday Night Soccer match and is part of Copa Tejas. However, it is NOT the Texas Derby; that is Dallas v Houston.

Weather

Sunny and hot, 99 degrees at kickoff with only a very light breeze, if at all.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Keith Costigan, Maurice Edu, and Jillian Sakovits

– Apple TV Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo, Tony Cherchi, and Antonella Gonzalez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Daniel – Lower Body (Out)

Anderson Julio – muscle injury (Out)

Patrickson Delgado – Lower Leg (Questionable)

Nolan Norris – suspended (yellow cards)

Kaick – out (personal business) . According to our sources, Kaick will indeed be in Austin with the team.

Suspended after one yellow: Sam Sarver, Daniel, and Osaze Urhoghide.

2 yellows suspended: Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado

Austin FC

Mikkel Desler – Achilles (Out)

Owen Wolff – Ankle (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Besard Sabovic

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Look, it seems that right now, Logan Farrington starting with Petar Musa isn’t working. I know, it’s annoying, but here we are. So I got Santi Moreno into the XI. With Patrickson Delgado‘s ankle knock making him questionable, I got Joaquín Valiente keeping the 10-spot.

Nolan Norris is suspended for yellow cards, so Sebastien Ibeagha is in at RCB with Shaq Moore at LCB.

Under the guise of pushing Ramiro‘s fitness as he returns from injury, I leave him in and not Clay Holstad or Christian Cappis.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Austin FC, August 16, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

Christian Cappis

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Patrickson Delgado

Nick Simmonds

Logan Farrington

Leagues Cup Kit Assignments

MLS kits for FC Dallas at Austin FC, August 16, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Apparently Austin is the “City of the Violet Crown,” as a third-generation Texan, I’ve never heard that before. Apparently it comes from some poem about Athens, Greece.

Officials

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Stephen McGonagle

4th Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnson

More Game Info

FCD vs. ATX all-time : 8-2-3 (23 goals scored, 15 goals conceded)

: 8-2-3 (23 goals scored, 15 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX away: 2-2-2 (10 goals scored, 11 goals conceded)

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker

In MLS, Dallas is 4-0-1 when leading at halftime and 7-1-3 when scoring first. Conversely, they are 0-4-1 when conceding first.

FCD is second in MLS in aerial challenges won with 274.

Los Toros are tied for eighth in most goals scored in MLS with 32 and 12th in MLS in xG with 30.01.

Dallas is 13th in shot efficiency with 1.99, one of the most important stats there is for this club.

Petar Musa leads MLS with 13 goals and is third in MLS with an xG of 10.42.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 29th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks t-third in MLS in aerial challenges with 54 and is t-21st in clearances with 24.

Myrto Uzuni scored 4 goals in Leagues Cup and is tied for that tournament’s Golden Boot at the moment. He also has 6 goals and 5 assists in MLS play.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals