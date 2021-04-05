Categories Dallas Texans, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2021 U19 Final – Dallas Texans ECNL vs Solar MLS Next

Sunday was the final day of Dallas Cup 2021 with the crowning of the final four champions. The U19 final was a local derby the Dallas Texans ECNL and Solar MLS Next.

The two teams were level on 2 goals each at the end of regulation with Solar SC winning in PKs. Luis Sahmkow of Solar was named the Toyota MVP of the game. 

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Lorenzo Sierra (11) attempts to cut inside the box in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Grant McIntosh (9) chips the ball into the box in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Luis Sahmkow (10) blocks the clearance attempt by Andrew Mendoza (5) in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Alioune Ka (2) dribbles into the box in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Luis Sahmkow (10) heads the ball in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ashwin Menon (23) intercepts the ball in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Jason Rivera (10) clears the ball in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Owen Butcher (40 brings down the ball in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Luis Sahmkow (10) and William Dockal (4) compete for the header in the Dallas Cup U19 final between Dallas Texans U19 ECNL and Solar MLS Next U19. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

