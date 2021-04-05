Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2021 U19 Final – Dallas Texans ECNL vs Solar MLS Next

Sunday was the final day of Dallas Cup 2021 with the crowning of the final four champions. The U19 final was a local derby the Dallas Texans ECNL and Solar MLS Next.
The two teams were level on 2 goals each at the end of regulation with Solar SC winning in PKs. Luis Sahmkow of Solar was named the Toyota MVP of the game.
Enjoy the pics
