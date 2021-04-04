Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: Dallas Cup 2021 U15 Final – San Diego Surf vs FC Dallas

Saturday saw the Dallas Cup crown four more champions, this time on the boys’ side. Among the Saturday games was the U15 final between the hometown FC Dallas U15 Academy and San Diego Surf. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree and brings us some photos.

FC Dallas won 4-0. Kristian Kelley was the hero on the day with the Championship hat trick. Miguel Padilla had the 4th goal for FCD.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Enjoy the pics.

20210403_dallascup_66776
SD Surf goalie Duran Ferree (00) wraps up the ball denying Nayrobi Vargas (19) in the Dallas Cup U15 final at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66862
Kristian Kelley (11) cuts inside in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66720
Marcus Lightbourne Jr (3) blocks the shot of Matthew Corcoran (8) in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66938
Miguel Padilla (12) scores in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66946
Miguel Padilla (12) and Nayrobi Vargas (19) celebrate after Padilla’s goal in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. Miguel Padilla (
20210403_dallascup_66308
Gabriel “Toro” Brandon (5) passes upfield in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66665
Matthew Corcoran (8) shoots on goal in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66235
Nayrobi Vargas (19) dribbles through the midfield in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66203
Jared Salazar (10) splits two defenders in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210403_dallascup_66164
Isaac Nascimento (17) brings the ball down in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

