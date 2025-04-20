Mansfield makes it six Team Base Camp options in DFW

The forthcoming Mansfield home of North Texas Soccer Club has been selected as a FIFA Team Base Camp option for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, increasing the number of Team Base Camp options in the Dallas area to six out of a total of 62 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA’s recent announcement adds 14 new base camp sites to its official list, with ‘Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium’ among the newly recognized venues. This designation places Mansfield in the international spotlight as part of the first 48-team World Cup.

Mansfield Stadium rendering. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Currently under construction and scheduled to open in summer 2026, Mansfield Stadium will anchor the 250-acre Staybolt Street Entertainment District and serve as the primary home for North Texas SC, the reigning MLS NEXT Pro champions and affiliate of FC Dallas.

The Dallas region now boasts the highest number of base camp options for any U.S. city, underscoring North Texas’ status as a soccer hub. Other Dallas-area base camps include Toyota Stadium, Dallas Baptist University, the University of Dallas, the University of North Texas, and additional paired hotel and training sites.

As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mansfield’s inclusion as a Team Base Camp option gives the possibility of spreading economic impact further outside of the City of Dallas. Teams will select their base camps after the group stage draw in December 2025.