Major League Rugby comes to Globe Life Park

Major League Rugby has announced a new team representing Dallas to begin play out of Globe Life Park for the 2021 season. The Dallas Jackals will join North Texas SC as primary tenants of the former Texas Rangers ballpark.

The team’s ownership is led by Rangers executive and Summer Energy CEO Neil Leibman alongside Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson.

“Dallas has been ready to welcome an MLR team for several years now so we are ecstatic that the Jackals are on board for 2021. The Dallas Jackals have the recipe for success in MLR – an extremely knowledgeable and experienced ownership group, plans for a stadium, and a mission for youth and community engagement. I look forward to seeing them excel in the League in 2021 and beyond,” said George Killebrew, MLR Commissioner in a press release from Major League Rugby.

The Jackals are one of two expansion sides announced for the 2021 Major League Rugby season, joining the LA Giltinis, bringing the league to 13 teams. Dallas joins the Austin Gilgronis and Houston Sabercats as the 3rd Texan team in the league.

Following the postponement and later cancellation of the 2020 season back in March, the league announced that it will sit out until early 2021, when the new Dallas Jackals will make their debut.

The Jackals fill the void at the Ballpark in Arlington left by the the Dallas Renegades departure. The XFL dissolved midway through its comeback season.

Rugby union does not feature the same markings as football, with no yardage numerals and colored end zones. Globe Life Park officials had previously stated that lines from other sports would not be visible on the artificial surface for North Texas SC games.