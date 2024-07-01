Maarten Paes voted an MLS All-Star

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been voted an MLS All-Star for 2024. Paes is having a fantastic season, leading MLS in saves. The Indonesian community showed up big time for Paes at the ballot box but that doesn’t discount his worthyness.
The MLS All-Stars will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio ( 7 p.m. CT | MLS Season Pass).
Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.
“I am very excited about being an MLS All-Star but we have so many games that we need to focus on before the MLS All-Star game,” FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. “It will be a nice challenge, it is something I am looking forward to. I want to thank the team and staff, our goalkeeper unit Jimmy Maurer, Antonio Carrera, and goalkeeping coach Drew Keeshan. I’ve got an amazing fan base backing me, it’s something I didn’t have over the last couple of years. So that’s great, I love them. They’ve been amazing all year. It is incredible and it pushes us.”
Why not get yourself a Paes Patrol shirt?
2024 MLS All-Star Roster Breakdown
|Voted in
|Coach’s picks
|Commissioner’s pick
|Jordi Alba (MIA)
|Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)
|Héctor Herrera (HOU)
|Luciano Acosta (CIN)
|Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
|Darlington Nagbe (CLB)
|Cristian Arango (RSL)
|Roman Bürki (STL)
|Christian Benteke (DC)
|Rudy Camacho (CLB)
|Sergio Busquets (MIA)
|Mathieu Choinière (MTL)
|Justen Glad (RSL)
|Evander (POR)
|Aaron Herrera (DC)
|Ryan Gauld (VAN)
|Lionel Messi (MIA)
|Cucho Hernández (CLB)
|Maarten Paes (DAL)
|Robin Lod (MIN)
|Riqui Puig (LA)
|Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
|Miles Robinson (CIN)
|Thiago Martins (NYC)
|Luis Suárez (MIA)
|Steven Moreira (CLB)
|Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
|Luca Orellano (CIN)
|Keegan Rosenberry (COL)
|Diego Rossi (CLB)