Maarten Paes voted an MLS All-Star

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been voted an MLS All-Star for 2024. Paes is having a fantastic season, leading MLS in saves. The Indonesian community showed up big time for Paes at the ballot box but that doesn’t discount his worthyness.

The MLS All-Stars will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio ( 7 p.m. CT | MLS Season Pass).

Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.

“I am very excited about being an MLS All-Star but we have so many games that we need to focus on before the MLS All-Star game,” FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. “It will be a nice challenge, it is something I am looking forward to. I want to thank the team and staff, our goalkeeper unit Jimmy Maurer, Antonio Carrera, and goalkeeping coach Drew Keeshan. I’ve got an amazing fan base backing me, it’s something I didn’t have over the last couple of years. So that’s great, I love them. They’ve been amazing all year. It is incredible and it pushes us.”

2024 MLS All-Star Roster Breakdown

Voted inCoach’s picksCommissioner’s pick
Jordi Alba (MIA)Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)Héctor Herrera (HOU)
Luciano Acosta (CIN)Denis Bouanga (LAFC)Darlington Nagbe (CLB)
Cristian Arango (RSL)Roman Bürki (STL)
Christian Benteke (DC)Rudy Camacho (CLB)
Sergio Busquets (MIA)Mathieu Choinière (MTL)
Justen Glad (RSL)Evander (POR)
Aaron Herrera (DC)Ryan Gauld (VAN)
Lionel Messi (MIA)Cucho Hernández (CLB)
Maarten Paes (DAL)Robin Lod (MIN)
Riqui Puig (LA)Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
Miles Robinson (CIN)Thiago Martins (NYC)
Luis Suárez (MIA)Steven Moreira (CLB)
Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
Luca Orellano (CIN)
Keegan Rosenberry (COL)
Diego Rossi (CLB)

