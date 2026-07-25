Lowriders and the Cotton Bowl – Atlético Dallas’ seat selection event

Fans got their first walk through the 2027 Cotton Bowl, with lowriders parked outside the gates and a pricing sheet that opens at eighteen dollars a game.

Atlético Dallas opened the Cotton Bowl for a seat selection event on Saturday, giving fans their first look inside the venue and at the club’s 2027 pricing ahead of its debut USL Championship season.

The afternoon started outside the main entrance, where a row of lowriders from Dallas Lowriders Club sat outside the gates and set the tone before anyone reached the seating bowl.

Lowriders outside of Cotton Bowl Stadium July 25, 2026 (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

Inside, the club put its full pricing map in front of fans for the first time. The tiers run from general admission at $18 a game up to Loge seats at $100, with sideline and midfield sections stacked in between and suites listed as call for pricing. Full-season books start at $360 and reach $2,000 at the Loge level. It is a spread built to reach fans from every corner of the metroplex.

View from the seats, Cotton Bowl Stadium, July 25, 2026. (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

Welcome table at Atlético Dallas seat selection event, Cotton Bowl Stadium, July 25, 2026. (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

Inside the suites, Cotton Bowl Stadium, July 25, 2026. (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

Club level seating, Cotton Bowl Stadium, July 25, 2026. (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

A live DJ getting the vibes going, Atlético Dallas seat selection event, Cotton Bowl Stadium, July 25, 2026. (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

Atlético Dallas is set to play its first competitive match at the Cotton Bowl in 2027, sharing the venue with Dallas Trinity FC.