Josh Torquato named to US U19s for camp & friendly in Spain

FC Dallas homegrown Josh Torquato has been called up by US U19 Men’s National Team head coach Gonzalo Segares as part of a 20-player squad for a March training camp in Alicante, Spain. During the camp, the U19s will face Wales on March 28 (6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. local) at Oliva Nova Sports Center in Oliva, Spain.

The camp is part of the preparations for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

U19 MEN’S TEAM – MARCH 2026

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Giorgio De Marzi (Roma/ITA; Rome, Italy)

DEFENDERS (6): Drew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Braden Dunham (Furman University; Peachtree City, Ga.), Jose Magana Jr. (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Neil Pierre (Lyngby/DEN; Hershey, Pa.), Joshua Torquato (FC Dallas; Aubrey, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders; Kirkland, Wash.), Marvin Dills (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Colin Guske (Orlando City; Saint Johns, Fla.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami; Weston, Fla.), Jonny Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.), Ervin Torres (Austin FC; Laredo, Texas)

FORWARDS (6): Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.), Justin Ellis (Orlando City; Wellington, Fla.), Aiden Hezarkhani (Real Salt Lake; Irvine, Calif.), Daniel Pinter (Inter Miami; Boca Raton, Fla.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.)