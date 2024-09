The roster for a US U16 team camp in Atlanta has leaked online with FC Dallas striker Jordyn Eason named to the team. The camp is taking place in Atlanta from September 15th to the 22nd.

Eason who is Mexico-eligible, has previously been called into the Mexico U16 team.

FCD’s Steel Cook, who was a fixture with the U15s last year, is not included in this roster.

The 24 players who have been called into the upcoming U-16 domestic camp in Atlanta 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u24StQgsk6 — Footy Access (@footy_access) September 11, 2024